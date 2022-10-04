Preparing for this weekend's Walk to End Alzheimer's

This weekend, hundreds of advocates for Alzheimer's will walk in an effort to raise money to end the disease.

MOOSIC, Pa. — It was a rainy day at PNC Field in Moosic on Tuesday, but still, officials with the Alzheimer's Association were doing last-minute preparations for this weekend's Walk to End Alzheimer's.

"As a caregiver for my father who was living with the disease, this is not only my job; this is also personal. I invite everyone to come because when I needed someone, I called the association, and then years after, here I am working for the association. And it's great to be with other individuals who are dealing with this," said Frances Gibbons, the senior director of development for the Alzheimer's Association.

The Greater Northeast PA Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association hosts the Walk at PNC Field each year. Mark Entwistle is from Archbald and is an advocate for the disease both his grandmother and mother fought. He walks for them each year, but he also walks for his future.

"Every time we get to meet someone new, not only the people who are caregivers, but to meet people who are living with it, people who are going through the drug testing and everything else, just to be a part of that regularly, it really hits home very hard because I don't know what my situation is going to be like," he said.

That is why Entwistle also travels to Harrisburg and Washington DC every year to fight for funding. Last year, advocates celebrated the FDA approval of a new drug that could slow the progression of the disease. The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's raises thousands of dollars in an effort to hit milestones like that one.

"The Walk to End Alzheimer's is the largest awareness and fundraising event for Alzheimer's research, care, and support, so the money that we raise through these walks is what helps us fuel our research and helping other individuals with care and support and programs and all kinds of services that we provide," Gibbons said.

The Walk To End Alzheimer's is this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at PNC Field in Moosic. Registration starts at 9 a.m. You can sign up by clicking here.