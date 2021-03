Registration will open on April 1.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Good news for runners in the Electric City on Sunday.

The Steamtown Marathon is hoping for a comeback in 2021 after having to cancel last year's race due to COVID-19.

The Race Committee posted on social media that registration will open on April 1.

The committee says they are keeping an eye on COVID-19 but hope to hold a successful race later this year.

So dust off your running shoes and get ready for the 25th Steamtown Marathon on October 10.