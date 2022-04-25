Spring road work slows traffic

PennDOT work on Interstate 81 has traffic down to one lane in part of the area.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic is moving slowly along a stretch of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

PennDOT crews are doing spring maintenance, including pothole patching, litter cleanup, and bridge repairs.

Work on this stretch of interstate 81 is scheduled until About 4 p.m.

PennDOT is planning more work, weather permitting, along Interstate 81 north and south from the North Scranton expressway to the Lenoxville exit in Susquehanna County.

