Spooky scavenger hunt coming to Lackawanna County
Historians in Lackawanna County are hosting a spooky scavenger hunt through local cemeteries.
The Lackawanna Historical Society is hosting a "Guys, Gals, and Graves" scavenger hunt that will focus on burials in Lackawanna County cemeteries as an interactive way to learn who’s who in local history.
The scavenger hunt will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, and finish at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.
According to the Lackawanna Historical Society, participants will explore local cemeteries looking for specific burials in teams or individually and will be required to email photos of each site to the Lackawanna Historical Society to receive points toward prizes.
The cemeteries provide a wealth of local history and genealogy information. The region’s earliest settlers can be identified by tracing dates on gravestones in the region’s oldest cemeteries, like Forest Hills, Scott Valley, or Hickory Grove.
Labor and religious leaders, war heroes, politicians, and history makers can be found in Cathedral Cemetery, Dunmore Cemetery, and tucked into small family plots as well.
After the hunt, a closing celebration will be held on Sunday, October 23, at 2:00 p.m. at the Society’s headquarters, the Catlin House: 232 Monroe Avenue, Scranton.
Enjoy festive refreshments, share your photos and stories, and receive prizes for completing the hunt or creative selfies!
Guys, Gals, and Graves: Event Details
- What: Guys, Gals, and Graves, a scavenger hunt focusing on notable or unique burials in Lackawanna County cemeteries.
- Who: Lackawanna Historical Society
- When: The scavenger hunt will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, and finish at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23. A closing celebration will take place on Sunday, October 23, at 2:00 p.m. at the Society's headquarters, the Catlin House.
- Where: Cemeteries in Lackawanna County
Catlin House: 232 Monroe Avenue, Scranton
- Cost: Registration is $50 for a team of four players or $15 for an individual. Registration closes on October 20; all teams and individuals will receive the link for the clues via email on October 22. Click here to register.
- More info: Contact the Lackawanna Historical Society by email at lackawannahistory@gmail.com or click here.
Haunted Walking Trail: Event Details
- What: The Lackawanna Historical Society offers Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours that cover most of the walkable Downtown Scranton locations.
- When: Guided tours run every Friday throughout October.
- Tickets: Tickets must be bought in advance at this link.
- More info: Click here for more info about the haunted walking tours.
