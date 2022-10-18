Spooky scavenger hunt coming to Lackawanna County

Example video title will go here for this video

Historians in Lackawanna County are hosting a spooky scavenger hunt through local cemeteries.

The Lackawanna Historical Society is hosting a "Guys, Gals, and Graves" scavenger hunt that will focus on burials in Lackawanna County cemeteries as an interactive way to learn who’s who in local history.

The scavenger hunt will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, and finish at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.

According to the Lackawanna Historical Society, participants will explore local cemeteries looking for specific burials in teams or individually and will be required to email photos of each site to the Lackawanna Historical Society to receive points toward prizes.

The cemeteries provide a wealth of local history and genealogy information. The region’s earliest settlers can be identified by tracing dates on gravestones in the region’s oldest cemeteries, like Forest Hills, Scott Valley, or Hickory Grove.

Labor and religious leaders, war heroes, politicians, and history makers can be found in Cathedral Cemetery, Dunmore Cemetery, and tucked into small family plots as well.

After the hunt, a closing celebration will be held on Sunday, October 23, at 2:00 p.m. at the Society’s headquarters, the Catlin House: 232 Monroe Avenue, Scranton.