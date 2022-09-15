2022 Falloween event list

Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween.

Falloween finds:

This list is not exhaustive. Check back for updates.

BRADFORD COUNTY:

Pumpkin Lane Farms, Monroeton, PA

CARBON COUNTY:

Blue Mountain Ski Area, Palmerton, PA

Crystal Spring Tree Farm, Lehighton, PA

Eckley Miners’ Village, Weatherly, PA

Halls of Horror, Palmerton, PA

Old Homestead Tree Farm, Lehighton, PA

Old Jail Museum, Jim Thorpe, PA

Waldorf Estate of Fear, Lehighton, PA

Walker’s Tree Farm, Lehighton, PA

Yenser’s Tree Farm, Lehighton, PA

Night Time Zip & Climb at Blue Mountain Resort, Palmerton, PA

Scenic Chairlift Rides at Blue Mountain Resort, Palmerton, PA

The Great Pocono Pumpkin Festival, Lehighton, PA

Waldorf Estate of FEAR, Lehighton, PA

COLUMBIA COUNTY:

Rohrbach’s Farm, Catawissa, PA

Covered Bridge & Arts Festival at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg, PA

Ol’ Country Barn 35th Annual Pumpkin Festival, Benton, PA

Berwick Riverfest, Test Track Park, South Eaton Street, Berwick, PA

LACKAWANNA COUNTY:

Circle of Screams, Dickson City, PA

Massacre Mansion Haunted Attraction, Scranton, PA

Reaper’s Revenge, Olyphant, PA

Lakeland Orchard & Cidery, Scott Twp, PA

Lackawanna Historical Society Scranton After Dark, Scranton, PA

South Side Farmers Market, Scranton, PA

Co-Op Farmer’s Market, Scranton, PA

Miller’s Orchards Farm Market, Scott Twp, PA

Roba Family Farms

LANCASTER COUNTY:

Field of Screams, Mountville, PA

LUZERNE COUNTY:

Burgers Farm Market, Drums, PA

Fear Hollow Haunted House, Mountain Top, PA

Gravestone Manor, Wilkes-Barre, PA

Horror Hall, Nanticoke, PA

Maylaths Farm and Orchard, Sugarloaf, PA

Triple H Farm, Nescopeck, PA

Friday Night: Halloween Bash at the May Stegmaier Mansion, Wilkes-Barre, PA

Hillside Park Farmers Market, South Abington Twp, PA

Pittston City Farmers’ Market, Pittston, PA

Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market, Wilkes-Barre, PA

Hazle Twp Fall Festival, Hazle Twp, PA

LYCOMING COUNTY:

The Green Barn Berry Farm, Muncy, PA

Tom Styer Farm Market, Muncy, PA

MONROE COUNTY:

Haunted Lehman Park, East Stroudsburg, PA

Hotel of Horror, Saylorsburg, PA

Klingel’s Farm, Saylorsburg, PA

Paintball Asylum, Tannersville, PA

Quiet Valley Spooky Days on the Farm, Stroudsburg, PA

Quiet Valley Historic Farm Fall Tours, Stroudsburg, PA

Pickle Me Poconos Festival, East Stroudsburg, PA

Pocono Food Truck Festival, East Stroudsburg, PA

Harvest Days at Mountain View Vineyard Winery, Stroudsburg, PA

Pocono Organics Fall Fest, Long Pond, PA

Mount Pocono HarvestFest, Mount Pocono, PA

Hotel of Horror and Altered Nightmares, Saylorsburg, PA

Spooky Stroudsburg, Stroudsburg, PA

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY:

Knoebels Hallo-Fun Weekends, Elysburg, PA

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY:

Hellstead Manor, Hallstead, PA

DeHaven Family Farm, Union Dale, PA

Hausmann Farms Corn Maze, Friendsville, PA

Zembrzycki’s, Herrick Center, PA

TIOGA COUNTY:

Cardinal Inn B&B, Mansfield, PA

Chatham Fire Department’s Haunted Hayrides, Little Marsh, PA

UNION COUNTY:

Ard’s Farm Market, Lewisburg, PA

WAYNE COUNTY:

The Stourbridge Line Foliage Express, Honesdale, PA

Claws ‘N’ Paws Boo at the Zoo, Lake Ariel, PA

Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market at The Cooperage, Honesdale, PA

Halloween Trick or Treating at the Hawley Silk Mill, Hawley, PA

Rocktoberfest at the Hawley Silk Mill, Hawley, PA

Jail Tales at the Old Stone Jail, Honesdale, PA

WYOMING COUNTY:

Whistle Pig Pumpkin Patch, Noxen, PA

More Regional Events

CHESTER COUNTY:

Pennhurst Asylum Haunted Attractions, Spring City, PA

DELAWARE COUNTY:

Bates Motel, Glen Mills, PA

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

Temple of Terror, Pottstown, PA

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY:

Apple Blossom Village, Mount Bethel, PA

Cihylik Farms, Northampton, PA

Clear Spring Farm, Easton, PA

Gulicks Fruit Farm, Bangor, PA

Klein Farms Dairy and Creamery, Easton, PA

Raubs Farm Market, Easton, PA

R.E.A.L. Gardens, Easton, PA

Reeder Farms, Easton, PA

Seiple Farms, Bath, PA

Stouts Valley Farms, Hellertown, PA

True Blue Farm, Bangor, PA

Unangst Tree Farm, Bath, PA

ORANGE COUNTY (NY):

Pure Terror Scream Park, Monroe, NY

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY:

Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia, PA

Fright Factory, Philadelphia, PA

ULSTER COUNTY: