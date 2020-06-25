Social distancing, Scranton style

Restaurant owners are ready to welcome customers back inside. One invited some special guests for the occasion.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There's a new cast of characters keeping spirits high at Cooper's Seafood House in Scranton.

"We can't wait for tomorrow, it's gonna be fun," said owner Jack Cooper.

If you choose to dine indoors at Cooper's on Friday, when Lackawanna County enters the green phase of the state's reopening plan, you'll be joined by some very special guests.

"We have Kramer from Seinfeld, Tony Soprano's here, Norm from Cheers is here, and I believe Elvis is showing up. Hunka, hunka burnin' love!" laughed Cooper.

The celebs aren't just there for photo ops, although that is certainly encouraged, but also to enforce social distancing.

Cooper says this was the perfect way to make the most out of a tough situation.

"It's been very difficult. We closed after St. Patrick's Day, we closed for six weeks, and just sterilized the whole restaurant, ripped it apart, cleaned it up. We reopened for take-out after that, which has been difficult but we've gotten through it."

He got some help from a friend, and local artist, Jeff D'Angelo.

"Normally I would take a week to make one [of the cut-outs] but of course I had to rush them for my friends, the Coopers, so we did them in about three weeks," said D'Angelo, owner and chief creative artist of Jeff D'Angelo's Design Group.

Over at Bartari on Lackawanna Avenue, the owners of the bar arcade are welcoming customers back with blow-out beer specials and plexiglass screens.

When it comes to cleaning the games, one employee will be entirely dedicated to wiping down and sanitizing each machine after someone uses it.

"We're excited. We're hoping the place will be at our legal capacity but we just don't know what's gonna happen. We just have to wait and see," said John Heim, co-owner of Bartari.