Soaking up the sun at McDade Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some folks took in a little sunshine before the clouds moved in on Sunday.

People were out and about at McDade Park, taking advantage of the nice weather.

McDade is one of four parks in Lackawanna County that reopened earlier this month.

Large group gatherings are still not allowed and the pavilions and restrooms remain off-limits.