LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Some parks in Lackawanna County will be able to reopen Monday for limited use.

The reopening of McDade, Merli-Sarnoski, Covington, and Aylesworth Parks has been approved to reopen by the Lackawanna County Commissioners.

Anyone looking to walk, hike, jog, bike, or fish could do so seven days a week from 7 a.m. until dusk.

Large group gatherings are still not allowed.