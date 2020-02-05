ATV Park reopening draws biggest crowd ever

After a month-long closure, The New Lost Trails ATV Park welcomes more riders than they've ever seen

DUNMORE, Pa. — Gearing up for some socially distanced fun; That's how Newswatch 16 found hundreds of ATV riders Saturday at The New Lost Trails ATV Park in Dunmore.

Management says the first warm Saturday in Spring is usually busy, but the crowd this Saturday is the largest they've ever had.

"This is probably 4 times the normal amount, 4 times the normal amount. This is unprecedented " Said Leslie Novak, Vice President of the park.

Rider Nicholas Shoettle said he was amazed by the crowded parking lots.

"We pulled in and were like 'wow'. We didn't even know they had enough room to fit this many people".

The park has more than 2,000 acres and employees say there's no better way to practice social distancing.

"Half the riders out there are gonna come back and say I didn't even see one person because our trails are more of a one way situation," said Novak.

The busy day comes after a month-long closure of the park.

Although management says they had verbal permission to operate, local police forced them to close in March while awaiting a written waiver from the governors office.

They re-opened Saturday with a socially distanced registration and payment system

Some riders we spoke said they needed a little more adrenaline in their lives.

"They've got all the adventure inside. Rocks, mud, water, hills, you name it they got it," said Tommy Wayne of Bushkill.

Wayne also appreciated the camaraderie during the pandemic.