Seniors recognized in a special way at Abington Heights

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A homecoming of sorts was held on Friday for seniors at Abington Heights High School.



Senior marching band members and cheerleaders walked alongside their parents on the football field, not for the usual last football game of the season, but for a special ceremony just to recognize them.



“I think we're all really grateful that the school put this together so that we could get recognized and all celebrate our final month here at Abington,” said senior Maria Adonizio.



The football season was canceled because of the pandemic, so cheerleaders and band members couldn't perform either.



“We didn't get any season this year, so I think this means a lot to the seniors to be here. This is a really big deal for us because it makes up for everything that we lost,” said senior Allie Katz.



The boys and girls lacrosse teams scrimmaged on the field while the band played, and girls cheered.



Seniors say they missed some major moments of their final year in high school.



“I feel like it was really hard at first. It still is hard with everything that we're missing, but you have your friends and your family to help you through it,” said senior Elyse Rehder.



Parents told Newswatch 16 they were glad their seniors could be sent off with this ceremony.



“We didn't have a football season, and my son is actually the drum major, so I didn't get to see any of that all year or anything like that, so it was really special to have this day to celebrate his senior year,” said Rose Fazio, a parent.



The superintendent of Abington Heights says seniors are set to graduate in June with limited seating at the football stadium.