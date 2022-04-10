Senate candidate Dr. Oz speaks in Scranton

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison was on hand as Republican Mehmet Oz made a campaign stop.

SCRANTON, Pa. — For the first time in modern history, both the Pennsylvania governor's seat and a seat in the U.S. Senate are on the same ballot. Both are open seats, meaning there is no incumbent seeking reelection in either.

The race for senate took center stage in Scranton on Tuesday.

Dr. Mehmet Oz was flanked by members of the Scranton/Dunmore Fraternal Order of Police inside their FOP lodge in Scranton. Dr. Oz made a quick appearance in the city to thank the members for the FOP's endorsement as he campaigns for U.S. Senate, pledging his support for them in return.

"As the people that we trust with our lives to avoid lawlessness, like these brave souls behind me, the Fraternal Order of Police represents and they need to be heard. I will be your friend, the FOP in Washington," said Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

Members of the local FOP spoke about the crime rates in Pennsylvania and the need for more officers. Dr. Oz spoke of his opponent, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, and Fetterman's hometown near Pittsburgh.

"In Braddock, a town that he led for many years, we continue to see high levels of violence. That violent crime increased while he was there and dropped after he left, while the rest of Pennsylvania when he became lieutenant governor saw a surge in violent crime."

A key theme of the Oz campaign is that the Republicans will be tougher on crime than Fetterman.

"We're not going to coddle criminals," Oz said. "We're not going to treat criminals like they're better than the innocent."

After a brief Q & A, Dr. Oz headed to his next stop on the campaign trail.