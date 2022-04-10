Montour Township Fire Department set to close

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating explains what it means for residents once the Montour Township Fire Department dissolves for good.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — The Montour Township Fire Department in Columbia County will soon be no more.

In the last two years, the department has had four different fire chiefs and has endured many issues.

"They are in financial distress. There has been a lot of reckless spending by different chiefs that have come in and some alleged thefts. There are multiple investigations that are ongoing at this time," said Terry Eckart, Montour Township Public Information Officer.

The fire department has also been struggling to keep firefighters. The department released a public statement that says in part, "the members of the department unanimously voted to close and dissolve. This was not an easy decision. However, over the past several years, the department has struggled to find strong leadership and trained volunteers."

"One member that is qualified to drive the engine, and we have only one person that is qualified to do interior firefighting," said Eckart.

For the past six months, Buckhorn Community Volunteer Fire Company has been responding to all calls in Montour Township.

According to township officials, residents have not experienced a loss of service. Supervisors will meet Tuesday night to vote on a new plan for the future.

"They are going to vote tonight to pass an ordinance to allow us to contract outside," said Eckart.

Even though the fire company pulled itself out of service, there is still the question of what will happen with all this equipment.

"A lot of that will be sold off, and any of that that was purchased through fireman's relief will go back to the state. So, that money will go back to the state," said Eckart.

The township says there are two potential fire companies it will look to contract for full-time service.