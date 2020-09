The superintendent will have the authority to recall any employees as needed.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School Board voted via zoom to furlough over 200 employees.

Some of those positions include:

-140 paraprofessionals

-6 intervention specialists

-4 maintenance employees

-64 crossing guards

-a nurse

All 218 employees being furloughed will lose their medical benefits on the final day of employment.