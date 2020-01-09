More than 100 paraprofessionals possibly furloughed in Scranton School District

Parents and teachers came to the administration building to protest the paraprofessional furlough, many of whom work in special education.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The fate of more than 100 paraprofessionals working in the Scranton School District remains in the balance as the Scranton School Board's virtual meeting ran for hours.

The Scranton Federation of Teachers, the Teachers' Union said the board is weighing the decision to furlough 120 to 130 paraprofessionals, as students in the district will be temporarily learning virtually from home when classes resume on September 8.

The union said it is being told by the district with students not being in class those paraprofessionals, many of whom work in special education, aren't needed.

Tiffany Negotz is one of the district's paraprofessionals.

"My children are on our health insurance. I don't know what's going to happen with that," Negotz said.

Hours before the board meeting was set to begin parents and teachers came out to the district's administration building on North Washington Avenue to protest the furloughs.

Kathleen Walsh's son is autistic; he's now 28 and wouldn't have gotten the education he had without his paraprofessional.

"They're the heart and soul of every school district. They're a lifesaver. My son when he was in second grade, he had the ability to go and be mainstreamed and his paraprofessional would take him out every day," Walsh explained.

Teacher Amanda Quallters said both she and her students rely heavily on her paraprofessional.