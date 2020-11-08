Better late than never: West Scranton students graduate

Congratulations to the graduates, finally!

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a moment that many members of the Class of 2020 didn't think would come.

Few of the students at West Scranton High School would likely have been surprised if they'd only been able to show off their cap and gown over a virtual video call.

"Invaders were always known for that tough, blue-collar attitude, but with this global pandemic, this has been something none of us have ever seen. So we all feel for our Invaders here. And our graduates today, I'm so happy to have them come face to face together again," said West Scranton High School Principal Robert DeLuca.

"It's awesome to be able to have an actual graduation. These last few months have been pretty crazy but to be able to get with at least a third of our class and celebrate, it's a really awesome moment," said graduate Justin Dorneman.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that the school district announced spectators would not be allowed in the stands here at Memorial Stadium.

Instead, the district decided to split up the ceremonies throughout the day...a relief for proud parents, like Jessica Romulado.