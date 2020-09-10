Scranton School Board votes to furlough more than 200 employees

218 employees will lose their medical benefits after the school board voted to go through with the furloughs.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School Board voted 7 to 2 in a decision to furlough more than 200 employees.

The district planned to furlough those employees last month but an order from a Lackawanna County judge bought those workers a little more time.

The proposed furloughs include teaching assistants, intervention specialists, maintenance workers, crossing guards and a nurse.

All 218 employees will lose their medical benefits.