Scranton readies for Pres. Biden's visit

The president will speak to a small crowd at the Electric City Trolley Museum on Cliff Street in the city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Pres. Joe Biden is set to make his first trip to his hometown of Scranton as president on Wednesday afternoon.

There was a lot of activity at the trolley museum ahead of the president's visit. A small stage is set where the president is scheduled to speak around 5:30 p.m.

There's some historical significance to this setting for his speech. The president is expected to talk about the infrastructure bill, which includes funding for roads and bridges and public transportation.

The Electric City Trolley Museum honors the history of transportation in Scranton. The city gets its nickname because this is where the first electric streetcars ran.

We spoke with the director of the museum, who said he and his staff have been working around the clock for four days to prepare for the president's visit.

"I got a phone call this past Sunday if I could report to the trolley museum, and I was greeted by 12 Secret Service people and seven White House staff. So, it was an interesting Sunday," Wayne Hiller said.

The trolley museum and the Steamtown National Historic Site are closed for the rest of the day for the event.