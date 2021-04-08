Scranton pharmacy raising money for employee fighting breast cancer

A pharmacy in Scranton is seeing the power of community after one of its employees was diagnosed with cancer.

SCRANTON, Pa. — When Donna Quinn came up with the idea to host a basket raffle to help her co-worker at Andrew Brown's Pharmacy in Scranton with medical expenses, she figured it'd be a pretty small fundraiser.

But it's turning out to be much bigger than she anticipated.

"Oh, the first day we put the signs up at our desk, people are like, 'Here, let me give you what's left in my pocket!' People are so giving. So there really are a lot of good people out there," said Quinn.

Quinn's co-worker is battling breast cancer and is about to undergo a double mastectomy.

She's not one to ask for help, so her fellow employees decided to do it for her.

"I've sent her pictures of the baskets, and she was so emotional. But she is very grateful," said Quinn.

Right down the street from Andrew Brown's Pharmacy is Lynn Sandy's Bakery, one of several businesses in the area that stepped right up to make a donation.

"I mean, it's a sad situation, and we want to do anything that we can to help, and I would think that if any of our girls here, the same thing happened to them, we would want the community to help us as well," said Alisha Summa, a manager at Lynn Sandy's. "I think everybody's having a hard time right now, and everybody wants to bounce back and get better, and I think it just makes everything work better when everybody just pitches in."

"We really do appreciate all the businesses and people that have given what they did, considering the pandemic the last two years, and how much business they've lost," said Quinn.

The fundraiser starts Monday, August 9, and runs through August 20.