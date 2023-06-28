Scranton passes fireworks restrictions

Fireworks can only be set on certain days on or around Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, and New Year's Eve.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Electric City has officially passed a restriction on fireworks.

This week, the Scranton City Council passed legislation to heavily restrict people setting off fireworks within city limits.

Now, fireworks can only be set on certain days on or around Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, and New Year's Eve.

State law already prohibits fireworks from being set off within 150 feet of any building or vehicle.

Under the city's rules, fireworks use on public property, including streets and sidewalks, is not allowed.

That means it's illegal to use fireworks in nearly all neighborhoods in Scranton.