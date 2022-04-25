Remembering Bishop John M. Dougherty

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens of people remembered and honored the life of an Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of The Diocese of Scranton Monday night in Lackawanna County.
Bishop John Dougherty died last week at his family's home in Scranton at the age of 89.
He served the diocese for 65 years including 27 years as a bishop.
A viewing and public visitation was held at St. Peter's Cathedral Monday where members of the diocese shared their memories of the late bishop.
"He always said to me that you need to get down on the level of other people. And that really resonated with me because he never put himself on a pedestal, he was always very, very down to earth," said Norine Maier, Scranton.
Bishop Dougherty's funeral will be held Tuesday at St. Peter's Cathedral.
