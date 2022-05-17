Recycling helps Scranton school win big

A school in Scranton received an award Monday for going above and beyond with its recycling efforts.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some students in Scranton are taking a bite out of the landfill problem by recycling toothbrushes.

McNichols Plaza Elementary School recycled more than 400 toothbrushes, along with other dental items.

The south-side school won the Colgate Shoprite School Challenge.

The grand prize includes 70 desk and chair sets, as well as hundreds of backpacks along with pencil cases and pens.

Get this, the students recycled enough material that if stacked would be taller than the Statue of Liberty.