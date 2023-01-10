Pumpkin sales benefit a good cause in Lackawanna County

Money from the pumpkin sales will pay for volunteers to work on community service projects. The sale runs through the end of October.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Piles of pumpkins at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church are all for sale, and they will benefit a good cause.

The church says money from the pumpkin sales will pay for volunteers to work on community service projects called the Appalachia Service Project.

Volunteers with the project say they are grateful for the community's support.

"People around here when we tell them what it is that we're doing, they really get interested, they get involved,” said Kyrston Grives, Appalachia Service Project volunteer. “And it means a lot to us because I know a lot of people here really believe that what we're doing is good and it feels good that they're willing to support us."

There are around 3,000 pumpkins to be sold in all sizes and colors.

The fundraiser runs through the end of October in Lackawanna County.