SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for a man who was reported missing.

Officers say Victor Hardeing, 65, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. along Stipp Court in the city.

He was wearing a thermal shirt and sweatpants.

Investigators say Hardeing suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.