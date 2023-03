The Children's Advocacy Center of NEPA planted more than 500 pinwheels on the lawn of the Lackawanna County Courthouse.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Child Abuse Prevention Month begins Saturday.

To raise awareness, people with the Children's Advocacy Center of NEPA planted more than 500 pinwheels in the lawn of the Lackawanna County Courthouse.

Each and every pinwheel represents a child served by the Child Abuse Intervention Center in 2022.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month aims to recognize the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse.