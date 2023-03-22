Planting pinwheels for child abuse awareness in Luzerne County

Community agencies planted almost 500 pinwheels at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — At the Luzerne County Courthouse, 473 pinwheels were planted for Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is something the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center does to raise awareness for victims of child abuse.

The center were joined by county officials, law enforcement, and many other community agencies.

"Every pinwheel we plant represents a child who had the courage to disclose child abuse was taking place in their life, we plant almost 500 pinwheels every single year," said Shannon Peducto, Executive Director of Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center.

There is a second pinwheel planting event planned for next Wednesday at City Hall in Hazelton.