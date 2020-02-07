Lackawanna County residents react to Governor Wolf's expanded mask order

The governor said people must wear masks in all public places.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania has been seeing a modest increase in COVID cases over the last week or so and today the Governor took another step to try to reverse that.

Governor Wolf expanded the mask order, saying people must wear masks in all public places.



By now we all know the drill.

If you are going into any business, including Riccardo's Market in Dunmore, the rule is no mask, no entrance, no exceptions.



Shoppers said they know it’s to prevent coronavirus numbers from spiking.

But the masks aren't exactly fun to wear.

"I understand the point of view of it. I get the containment part of it. But man, when I walk out of here I want to rip this thing off my face,” said Chrissy Bailer from Scranton.

But the governor and health department said people are continuing to ignore the mask order and are not social distancing and they are seeing a recent increase of COVID-19 cases.

The state has now expanded the mask order, saying people must be wearing a mask whenever they leave their home.

"Oh no, no, no," said Gabrielle Mitchell from Scranton.

"I think that if you're by yourself or if you're on your porch, something like that, I don't think you should have to do that,” said her sister Latifah Moor, also from Scranton. “But if you're walking down the street and you got people, then yeah, of course.”

And they are right.

Under the expanded mask order, if you are outdoors and no one is within six feet of you, a mask is not required.

However, you should still have a mask with you.

But if you're at a restaurant, wearing a mask is going to make it rather tough to eat or drink.

Sheila Sankar is the owner of Crotti’s on Ash.

Although Lackawanna County went in the green phase last week, she’s keeping it dining outside only for now.

This is how she’s handling the mask situation with her guests.

"I know you can sit at the table and you're able to take it off when you're eating. If you go to the bathroom, you need to put it back on, and we support that,” said Sankar.

On the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail, some were wearing masks, others weren't.

“I think you should, because the cases are going up, not down, right?” said Bob King from Scranton, who was biking on the trail with his mask on. "They've gone up every day.”

The expanded mask order went into effect immediately.