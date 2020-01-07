Governor, Secretary of Health insist on more mask-wearing

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine are expanding mask-wearing requirements in Pennsylvania, making masks mandatory in all public places.
With this order, signed under Dr. Levine's authority under the Disease Prevention and Control Act, masks must be worn whenever anyone leaves home. The order, signed on Wednesday, takes effect immediately.
The expanded order outlines the situations when a mask must be worn and includes limited exceptions to the face-covering requirement.
The mask-wearing order will be sent to state and local officials, law enforcement and others tasked with education about the order for those not in compliance.