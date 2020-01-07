Governor, Secretary of Health insist on more mask-wearing

The order requiring masks in all public places takes effect immediately.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine are expanding mask-wearing requirements in Pennsylvania, making masks mandatory in all public places.

With this order, signed under Dr. Levine's authority under the Disease Prevention and Control Act, masks must be worn whenever anyone leaves home. The order, signed on Wednesday, takes effect immediately.

The expanded order outlines the situations when a mask must be worn and includes limited exceptions to the face-covering requirement.