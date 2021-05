Peace Officers Memorial Day is a time to pay tribute to officers who died or were disabled in the line of duty.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Law enforcement members took part in a ceremony in downtown Scranton.

More than two dozen police officers, state troopers, police chiefs, sheriffs, and detectives from all over Lackawanna County gathered in flag plaza at the Lackawanna County Courthouse.