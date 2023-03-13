Parents charged with neglecting malnourished infant

Brittany May and Leonard Ash are charged with child endangerment in Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An infant's parents face charges of neglect in Lackawanna County

Brittany May, 26, of Eynon, and Leonard Ash, 27, of Pittston, are charged with child endangerment.

Police say their 4-month-old child was severely malnourished.

Investigators said the baby was born healthy in August, but in January, weighed less than 8 pounds.

Authorities said the family missed multiple appointments for weekly weight checks with a pediatrician and never rescheduled.