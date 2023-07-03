School aide charged with abuse of special needs student

Police say Cala Tolerico took a video of a special needs student at Valley View High School in Archbald while the student was using the bathroom.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A woman in Lackawanna County has been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person.

Police say Cala Tolerico, 27, of Carbondale, took a video of a special needs student at Valley View High School in Archbald while the student was using the bathroom and shared the video on Snapchat, a social media messaging app.

At the time, Tolerico was a paraprofessional at the high school and worked with students in the life skills classroom.

Court paperwork says that on February 23, Valley View administrators contacted Archbald police after two faculty members came forward saying they had seen the inappropriate video. Both faculty members told police that the video showed the student sitting on the toilet with their pants down but showed no private areas.

Investigators say school administrators spoke with Tolerico about the video. Tolerico admitted to taking the video but said she meant it as a joke and that no harm was intended. Archbald police say after Tolerico provided a written statement to administrators, she was sent home. Police were called after that.

This isn't the first time Tolerico has been in trouble with law enforcement in Lackawanna County. She pleaded guilty to DUI charges and disorderly conduct charges for fighting in 2017. Tolerico also has a current case from January for trespassing, disorderly conduct, and other charges.

Tolerico is due back in Lackawanna County court next week on these latest neglect charges. She is not currently listed as a staff member on Valley View's district site. We reached out to the superintendent for comment but have not received a response.