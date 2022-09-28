New musical to debut as part of Scranton Fringe Festival

You can catch performances of "Then She Ran" on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Scranton Cultural Center.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A new musical is coming to Scranton this weekend, and it was written by two young women.

It's called "Then She Ran," and it's billed as a modern folktale musical.

Alyssa Wray, an American idol contestant from last year's season, is part of the cast.

This weekend's performances are part of the annual Scranton Fringe Festival.

Both writers are pursuing their passion in New York City, but composer Kat Cartusciello has family in the Luzerne County area. They'll get to see the first major performance of the play right here in their backyard.

"It's really cool to hear other people singing your work. That feeling never gets old. It should just be a really good time to see it fully staged, on its feet," Cartusciello said.

"We're super pumped to bring it to Scranton because this is the first time we're really seeing it realized with all of the design elements and the full production," said co-writer Alex Becker.

You can catch performances of "Then She Ran" on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Scranton Cultural Center.

The Scranton Fringe Festival begins Thursday.

More great press for a show in the 2022 Scranton Fringe Festival! Did you get your tickets yet? Available now on Eventbrite and scrantonfringe.org 🎟 Posted by Scranton Fringe Festival on Monday, September 26, 2022