More murals in Dunmore

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin has more on the nonprofit bringing art to the borough in Lackawanna County.

DUNMORE, Pa. — The Mosaic Project is continuing its mission to beautify Dunmore one wall at a time.

"I really just wanted to convey the excitement of a team coming out and breaking through a banner," said artist Eric Bussart. "I just want people to get excited about their community."

The nonprofit began in 2017 and has painted several walls on local businesses, highlighting the history of the area.

"I think we are all trying to give back and also inspire one another through the performing arts," said John Occhipinti, the Mosaic Project president.

Occhipinti and other board members see these murals as their way of giving back to the community that helped raise them.

For local businesses, it is greatly appreciated.

"It does display of sense of pride in our community when people are passing through. Obviously, we have customers who aren't from Dunmore, but it gives them an opportunity to see our area, so it brings people out to enjoy art," said Tom DePietro, owner of DePietro's Pharmacy.

"We are even looking to work with the businesses, local businesses, to have bus or guided tours at some point," Occhipinti said.

With plans for the Mosaic Project to expand, Occhipinti knows it wouldn't be possible for anything without the artists who bring these visions to life.

"The talent and the skills and experience that the artists bring to this project make it work. It is what it is because of them," he said.

"I love challenging myself, improving my skills ... being able to provide value to the people and communities around you, being able to brighten a space with my art. it's very important to me," Bussart added.

The group plans to create five more murals by the end of this year.