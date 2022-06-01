New murals unveiled in Scranton

The murals were unveiled at the Wright Center for Community Health.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two new pieces of art in Scranton show off more than just the skills of mothers and their children.

The new murals were unveiled at the Wright Center for Community Health along South Washington Avenue.

One mural was created by members of the Healthy Moms Program to show the struggles people face during addiction.

The program was launched in 2018 to help pregnant women and new mothers embrace a life of recovery.

"It represents us, you know. Mothers who struggled with addiction and you know, most of us were probably scared to reach out at one point and now we're not afraid, we know we can reach out to any of the moms in the group and not be ashamed of ourselves anymore," said Casey Smith of Scranton.

The second mural was painted by children born into the program.