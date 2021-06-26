Montage Mountain hosts Mac and Cheese Festival

Vendors showed off their most inventive recipes at the first-ever Scranton Mac and Cheese Festival at Montage Mountain.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Its name is also its two main ingredients but cooks from all over Northeastern Pennsylvania challenged eaters to think beyond just mac and cheese.

"I mean, it's really good, I didn't expect half the flavors that were here to be in mac and cheese," said Andrew and Adrianna Cesari, Throop.

"Just a basic recipe, just a basic mac and cheese recipe but we put ours on the smoker and get all that nice gooey cheese all smoked up," said an employee of Butcherbob's BBQ.

For the vendors, this was a chance to get back out there after a year full of challenges.

"We were scheduled to be here last year but because of Covid, everything got canceled. So, we were invited back this year and this morning went really well for us," said the Butcherbob's BBQ employee.

There were plenty of other things to pair with your mac.

Wineries, breweries, and distilleries took part in the festival.

This area's known for several well-loved comfort foods.

Organizers hope to make this an annual event to remind us not to forget the mac and cheese.