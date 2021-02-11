Mayor Paige Cognetti has declared victory in Scranton

Paige Cognetti is the incumbent mayor, having won a special election in November 2019. She replaced disgraced former Mayor Bill Courtright, who pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges. Cognetti ran as an independent in 2019 and won with 36.5% of the vote amidst a large field of contenders. This time around she is running for a full term as a Democrat.

Paige Cognetti, a Beaverton, Oregon, native got her bachelor’s degree at the University of Oregon and a master’s in business from Harvard. She worked as a teacher in Japan in the early 2000s before coming to Pennsylvania to work on Chris Carney’s successful congressional run in 2006. Cognetti then worked for Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2008 and was hired by Barack Obama’s campaign to help coordinate campaign workers from out of state here in Pennsylvania. She parlayed that into a job as a special assistant in the U.S. Treasury Department. Cognetti met her husband, Ryan, the owner of a grocery store in South Abington Township, during her time on the Carney campaign. She worked for Goldman, Sachs & Co. for two years before moving to our area. Scranton School Directors appointed her to the school board in 2017, but she quit in December of 2018 to work in Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale’s office and helped write a scathing report of the Scranton School District. Cognetti easily defeated challenger John Murray in the Democratic Primary.