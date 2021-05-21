Man accused of making explosives in Lackawanna County

Police say they found stick explosives and materials to make explosives in a home in Jermyn.

JERMYN, Pa. — Police in Jermyn were called to a public housing complex on Monday after neighbors heard a loud boom.

When officers arrived, James Sacchetti, 46, came out of his apartment on Henry Drive in the borough with skin hanging from his fingers and hands.

Officers say Sacchetti told them he was making gunpowder in the woods behind his home. He said he brought a container of it into his apartment, and ash from a lit cigarette ignited the gunpowder.

He was then sent to the hospital.

Police then searched the home and found what they said appeared to be stick explosives and materials to make homemade explosives.

Amanda Delonti says her 4-year-old daughter is friends with Sacchetti's young daughter.

"I didn't know he had his own lab in the back. I didn't know he had explosives. I didn't know he had those things. What was he planning on doing?" said Delonti of Jermyn.