Local animal shelter holds Barktober Fest in Lackawanna County

The second annual festival drew around 200 people and highlighted the importance of pet adoptions.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Folks in Lackawanna County came out to Maiolatesi Wine Cellars in Scott Township to support a local animal shelter.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted its second annual Barktober Fest on Sunday.

The event included more than 50 vendors, live music, food trucks and a costume contest for kids and pets. Plus, people got to meet adoptable animals from the shelter.

Organizers said it is more important than ever for people to adopt.

“If we don't adopt out animals, we can't take anymore animals in,” said Ashley Wolo, executive director of Griffin Pond. “So, it's really crucial for people to adopt in any shelter in our area.”

Around 200 people attended Barktober Fest. All the proceeds will go toward Griffin Pond's new vet clinic in Lackawanna County.