Ball python up for adoption in Lycoming County

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating stopped by the Lycoming County SPCA to get a firsthand look at the crawly critter.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Local SPCAs are known for having dogs, cats, bunnies, and even guinea pigs, but the Lycoming County SPCA is currently home to a slithery creature.

"We have had snakes, fish, frogs, turtles. It is uncommon but not completely unheard of," said Alyssa Correll, executive director of the Lycoming County SPCA.

This ball python was discovered underneath the hood of a car last week while it was being serviced at Bastian Tires in Williamsport. It's unclear how the snake got there, but experts believe it is a pet that escaped.

"It is obviously not native to central Pennsylvania. It was in very good shape, so it must have been a pet snake. From the lack of scratches on the face, it was frozen-fed. It is a good weight and overall good condition," Correll said.

Ball pythons are one of the most common reptile pets in the United States. The SPCA has not been able to locate its owner.

"Legally, we have to give it 48 hours. We usually give it 72 or more, depending upon where it was found. This guy or girl has been up on the website and on our Facebook for some time, and people have been able to share it, but unfortunately, at this point, nobody has come forward as an owner."

The python is now up for adoption. The SPCA has so far received a number of adoption applications.

"Applications are first come, first serve," Correll said. "We review them and see if it's a good home and good fit. We have them come in and meet the animal. That first applicant might adopt, or if they decide not to, then we move down the list of applicants."

The first potential adopter is set to meet the snake this weekend.

💚Update: The python is now available for adoption:... Posted by Lycoming County SPCA on Wednesday, September 27, 2023