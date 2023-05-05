Lawyer accused of lying to an elderly to be disbarred

The couple were told they would receive a settlement worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, but they never saw any of that money.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A prominent lawyer accused of lying to an elderly couple about their case will be disbarred.

James Conaboy is part of the Scranton-based law firm Abrahamsen, Conaboy, and Abrahamsen.

A couple from Monroe County says Conaboy told them they would receive a settlement worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

But they never saw any of that money.

Conaboy submitted his resignation to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

He will be disbarred effective May 5.