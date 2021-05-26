La Festa Italiana to return to Scranton in 2021

The festival of Italian-American food and culture is planned for Labor Day weekend.

SCRANTON, Pa. — La Festa Italiana was a Labor Day weekend tradition in Scranton for more than 40 years until it was interrupted by COVID-19 in 2020.

It's a tradition and a big weekend of business for local restaurants like Electric City Pizza.

"I believe this is going to be our 19th year, well, I guess I'll say 19 minus one. Missing last year," said owner John McDonald.

McDonald said he was hoping festival organizers would make the decision to bring the event back this year.

Those organizers are moving ahead with plans to hold La Festa Italiana on the traditional dates—Labor Day weekend.

"Right now, there might be a little bit of a hesitation, but I think come September, I think everybody's going to be full force, ready for it," McDonald added.

The organizers told Newswatch 16 they'll comply with whatever the CDC guidelines are on Labor Day weekend. Plus, they plan to add plenty of hand-sanitizing stations and socially distanced tables.

Carmella's Italian Deli and Pastries in Scranton has been participating in La Festa for more than three decades. Owner Eugene Padula said that after the year restaurants have had, he's looking forward to folks filling the streets of downtown once again.

"Honestly, it was a little bit scary because my phone kept on ringing today with everybody and my brothers and other people in the business, everybody's scrambling because we're out of practice a little bit. But we'll be fine, we'll be ready to go, definitely," Padula said.