Scranton's La Festa Italiana canceled

The popular event draws thousands of people to downtown Scranton for ethnic foods, music, crafts, and other events.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Labor Day Weekend tradition in Scranton has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Lackawanna County officials announced Tuesday morning that La Festa Italiana has been called off for 2020 because of concerns related to the pandemic.

The popular event draws thousands of people to downtown Scranton for ethnic foods, music, crafts, and other events.