Job fair helps to build a winter workforce

PennDOT will switch gears soon from construction in the hot summer sun to battling winter weather in the brutal cold.

DUNMORE, Pa. — As the summer winds down, PennDOT officials are looking ahead to the winter season.

But before the plows hit the road, you need people behind the wheel.

That's why a job fair was held in Dunmore.

Jonathan Eboli, Assistant District Executive of Maintenance, was one of the many PennDOT employees helping with the in-person application process.

"Our winter maintenance program is very important because we want to make sure that the customers in the Northeast are able to move during a winter event," Eboli said.

Applicants could complete a road test and even get an on-the-spot job offer pending a background check.

Human Resource Business Partner Carl Kmiec says they hope to fill more than 100 positions before the snow hits the ground.

"We've always had a good turnout of candidates every year for our seasonal program, but this year our starting rates have increased," Kmiec said.

The multi-county job fair is just one part of the hiring process here for the winter season at the Pennsylvania department of transportation, something that officials begin planning early in the year.

"It's important for us to start early because we are in a competitive job market, and PennDOT does prepare for winter all year long. When last winter ended, we started preparing for this coming winter," Eboli added.

While many positions start off as part-time, PennDOT hopes to offer full-time positions to people who want to stay on.

For Ted Ritsick, a training coordinator for PennDOT, it offers people a chance at a stable job that benefits their community.

"With this organization depending on the position, you can keep your life so that you can make that tee-ball game or soccer game that is so important to you," Ritsick said.

PennDOT's search for its winter workforce will continue over the next few months.

For more information on how to apply, click here.