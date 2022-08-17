Newswatch 16's Chris Keating shows us why employees went out of their way to provide the haircuts free of charge

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Students in Northumberland County are all getting ready to go back to school. The first thing on many of their to-do lists is a haircut. Salon 42 in Mount Carmel offered free back-to-school haircuts on Wednesday for grades K through 12.

"Parents are really tight right now with the budget with inflation and things like that. The clothing is up, and so are school supplies, so we thought we could help out with a free haircut," said owner Barb Wascavage.

The salon was packed with families looking to get a fresh trim for their young ones.

Cheyanne Wilson took all her kids to get a haircut.

"With six kiddos needing back-to-school haircuts, it can be a lot. So, we figured we should stop in."

Geoffrey Catino is getting a trim for his first day of school. He tells Newswatch 16 that it is important to freshen up for the big day.

"It is nice to have a haircut for school. It builds up the confidence a bit in kids, so it helps. It helps with morale a lot."

Alyssa Reisinger and Jessa Robert are high school students. They volunteered their time to help at the salon.

"We sweep and clean. We make sure everything is situated for everyone," Robert said.

"It is really packed in there, and I just like doing this kind of stuff. We are giving back to people who can't really afford it," Resinger added.

Local restaurants also wanted to get in on the fun, donating free food to those who stopped by.

"Moss Garden donated cookies and salads. Hollywood Pizza helped us out. So, the community is great here."

Salon 42 provided around 100 free haircuts to kids in the Mount Carmel area on Wednesday. The business hopes to do this again next year.