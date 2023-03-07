Happy 102nd Birthday Julia!

It was an early birthday celebration for Julia Mellody in Lackawanna County as she turns 102 Tuesday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Julia Mellody turns 102 years old Tuesday, but the folks at United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern PA celebrated Monday.

Even though Julia is older than most of us, she is still very independent.

"I still take care of myself, my apartment and everything, yeah, the only thing I don't go dancing. I'll see ya on my next birthday. Keep the birthdays coming," said Julia Mellody.

Happy Birthday Julia, from everyone at Newswatch 16, and rest assured we'll be back next year for her big 103!