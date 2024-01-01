Governor signs new law in Scranton to expand senior tax rebate program

Newswatch 16's Melissa Steininger reports it will help many seniors who own their homes and even some who rent.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — With the stroke of a pen, Gov. Josh Shapiro expanded the property tax rent rebate program for seniors in Pennsylvania for the first time in nearly two decades.

"We've also heard about not just their love of community but just how hard it is to keep up with the rising costs. I see a lot of heads nodding. I know you know what I'm talking about," Gov. Shapiro said.

The governor signed the bill at the Oppenheim Healthy Aging Campus in west Scranton.

It raises the income limit so that more seniors can qualify for the property tax or rent rebate. It also sets the maximum annual rebate for qualifying seniors at $1,000, up from $650.

It's a blessing for Jackson Heights residents Linda Quinlin and David Sweeney, who have received the benefit for years.

"My rent just went up recently about $500 a month," Quinlin said.

They say it's hard for seniors like them to make ends meet, even after years of working and saving.

"I had a good job. I worked in the medical field at the hospital in the laboratory, and then I retired. And it's difficult to survive," Quinlin said.

It's expected that 175,000 more seniors in Pennsylvania will now qualify for the property tax rent rebate.

The governor's office estimates 4,000 of those people live in Lackawanna County. Mary Ann Gordon is one of them.

"I'm going to apply, but I was nervous. I like a couple more zeros added on to my money," Gordon said.

Making it a little bit easier for those who gave to their communities for generations.

"We paid our dues all our lives, 50, 60 years, and now we deserve the benefits," David Sweeney said.

The rebate is available to both renters and homeowners.

The next chance to apply starts on January 1, 2024.