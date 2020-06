The Circle Drive-In was one of many hosting Brooks concert.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — People came out around the country and close to home in Lackawanna County to enjoy something many of us have been missing, live music.

The Circle Drive-In was one of many drive-ins hosting a Garth Brooks concert.

The country star recorded an exclusive concert for the occasion.

Tickets were sold through Ticketmaster, and up to six people could pile in each car for 100 bucks a pop.