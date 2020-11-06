Country fans excited about Garth Brooks concert

The announcement of the drive-in event was made Thursday on WNEP during Good Morning America.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Earlier this week, the Garden Drive-in in Hunlock Township teased on its Facebook page that a "big announcement" was coming on Good Morning America.

Friends and family of the drive-in watched live to find out it would be one of hundreds across the country to host a Garth Brooks concert on the big screen.





"We can put 300 to 400 drive-in theaters together, if you will, create a concert solely for the drive-ins. We can have families jump in the car and come out on a Saturday night," Brooks said.

It's going to take place on Saturday, June 27. Garth Brooks will not be at any drive-ins in person, but he is going to be recording an exclusive concert for the occasion.

"This concert I really think will be beneficial to everybody and something to do and get you out of the house, have some fun instead of thinking of all the bad things that are happening in the world all the time," said Ian Bell, Garden Drive-in.

This summer drive-in concert is not exclusive to the Garden Drive-in. Several drive-ins in our area will play host.

Tickets will be sold exclusively through Ticketmaster. The price will be $100 per vehicle with up to six passengers.

"Hundred bucks a car, or hundred bucks a truck, if you can get five or six in there then you do the math. And then I think there's only 250 to 300 tickets per drive-in," Brooks said.

The Moonlite Drive-in West Wyoming is also on the list for Luzerne County, along with more in our area.

"We have a lot of country music people here. Garth Brooks is obviously a very big artist and we think it will draw a big crowd.