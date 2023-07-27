Funeral services listed for Coach Jack Henzes

The legendary high school football coach died Monday at 87.

BLAKELY, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for legendary high school football coach Jack Henzes.

Friends may call Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Holy Family Hall in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church parish center on Willow Street in Peckville.

The funeral will be held Saturday with mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Margotta Funeral Home.

Henzes, the longtime head coach of the Dunmore Bucks football team, died Monday at the age of 87.