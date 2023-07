Coach Henzes led the Dunmore Bucks for decades and was greatly respected in the community of high school sports.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Legendary high school football coach Jack Henzes has passed away.

Dunmore High School's athletic department posted on Facebook that this is a sad day in Bucktown.

Coach Henzes had a 52-year coaching career, most of it at Dunmore.

He led a powerhouse program for decades before retiring for health reasons in 2019.

The athletic department posted coach "was, is, and will always be Dunmore football."

Jack Henzes was 87 years old.

The Dunmore School District statement on the passing of Coach Henzes: We would like to extend our condolences to Mrs.... Posted by Dunmore Athletics on Tuesday, July 25, 2023