Remembering a legacy of kindness: Hundreds gather to bid farewell to Former First Lady of Pennsylvania, Ellen Casey

Ellen Casey was fondly remembered during a funeral mass Friday morning in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Hundreds of friends and family members came to Lackawanna County to say their goodbyes to the woman who touched so many lives, the former First Lady of Pennsylvania, Ellen Casey.

"We know that her impact has been enormous, beyond our community, beyond our Commonwealth, beyond our country in ways she would never see," said Msgr. Joseph Quinn during his homily.

Casey passed away last Friday at the age of 91, following a brief illness.

Family, friends, and dignitaries, including Gov. Josh Shapiro, filled the pews at St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton to pay their final respects.

"We have been incredibly overwhelmed by the support and love from so many people," Erin Casey said.

Daughter Erin Casey spoke on behalf of her seven siblings, remembering their mother for her loving and caring nature.

"Like sunflowers to the sun, we have always turned to my mother for her love, guidance, for understanding; she was the center of our lives

"Kindness was not a sign of weakness. It was a sign of strength in her life. No one was more kind than Ellen. Family always came first for her. Life was always about serving others," Msgr. Quinn said.

While her husband, Robert P. Casey, was governor, Ellen was an advocate for maternal and child health care, adoption, and literacy programs. Ellen's love for children ran deep, especially for her 34 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

"'Big Ellen,' as she was affectionately known to her grandchildren, had a magical way, a magical way of reaching all 34 of them, and each one felt uniquely special in her presence," Erin Casey said.

Pres. Joe Biden visited Scranton on Thursday to privately express condolences to the family. Ellen was the mother of Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey.

Ellen Casey's final resting place is St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.